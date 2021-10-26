“The US will beat Russia through Uzbekistan. This is a good move.”

Yuri Sokolov

The Kyrgyz authorities do not intend to place Washington’s military bases on their territory, but in Uzbekistan, according to a number of American media outlets, they are ready to discuss such a possibility with the Pentagon. Gazeta.Ru was trying to figure out why the US wants to stay in Central Asia after leaving Afghanistan.

“We have a Russian base in Kant. One base is enough for us. We do not want to play cat-and-mouse with the powers, having two bases in our country, ”said Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

The Russian airbase was opened in the republic in 2003 as an aviation component of the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian Region (CRDF CAR) within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

The American publication Politico, citing sources in the US Congress, claims that the Pentagon plans to discuss a military presence in another country in the region – Uzbekistan. “The agreement would allow the US military to better observe the situation and deliver, if necessary, strikes against targets in Afghanistan,” the publication says. The Ministry of Defense of Uzbekistan has already stated that the republic “has not received an offer to deploy United States forces on its territory.”

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal wrote about the Pentagon’s plans to use Uzbekistan to host its bases.

The United States has a similar experience. From 2001 to 2005, the former Soviet military airfield Karshi-Khanabad was already used by the Americans as an air force base. The base was created after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks as part of the network of the “global anti-terrorist coalition” and was used as a military transport hub for operations in Afghanistan. A squadron of C-130 military transport aircraft, Black Hawk helicopters and about 2,000 servicemen were deployed to Uzbekistan.

The base was closed aft-er the crackdown by the Uzbek authorities in Andij-an in May 2005. According to unofficial data, several hundred people died then. Washington announced the need for an “international investigation”, while Tashkent accused its partner of interfering in internal affairs and demanded that the base be closed.

Since then, the topic of the resumption of cooperation has been updated from time to time.

The other day Tashkent was visited by a representative delegation of American congressmen. They were received personally by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Congressmen thanked the President “for supporting humanitarian operations in Afghanistan.” The topic of a military base, according to some reports, was also raised.

Former Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Akezhan Kazhegeldin, who now lives in Great Britain and has repeatedly advised representatives of the US administration on the republics of Central Asia, speaks of Washington’s special interest in Uzbekistan.

“The US policy towards Uzbekistan has an independent meaning. Tashkent has proved its allied abilities for the needs of the coalition in Afghanistan, created by the United States against the Taliban (the organization is banned in Russia). Now the White House gives Uzbekistan a primary role, ”Kazhegeldin said in an interview with Deutsche Welle.

“The United States uses any tools to create contradictions between the EAEU countries and Russia. Even in matters of solidarity on counter-sanctions that Mos-cow is introducing against certain Western countries,” Alexei Davydov, a researcher at IMEMO RAN, told Gazeta.Ru.

At the same time, according to him, it should be borne in mind that economically for the United States, the Central Asian market itself is not very interesting. It acts exclusively as an instrument of influence on Russia and China. At the same time, for the Central Asian countries themselves, the issue of US investments in their economies is the most important and key issue. Hence, an obvious asymmetry arises.

“The US goal in Central Asia is military-political. If they gain a foothold there after Afghanistan, and in any country, they will knock down Russia’s game. Throwing and chaos will immediately begin, and this is the main task. In Central Asia, the US will hit Russia through Uzbekistan. This is a very good move, given that the country hesitates all the time in its “military sympathies”. Tashkent left the CSTO twice – in 1999 and in 2012. And they sometimes accept the Americans, sometimes kick them out, sometimes invite them again, ”said Valery Volkov, a military political scientist, associate professor of the RANEPA, to Gazeta.Ru.

Vadim Kozyulin, head of the Center for Global Studies and International Relations of the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, consultant to the PIR Center, also points to the relevance of the issue of the US military presence in the region.

“There is a US presence in 70% of the countries in the world. It is even difficult to imagine how many of these bases in principle. Yes, they would like to stay in the region as well. After all, the influence of the nuclear powers of China, Russia, Pakistan, India is strong here. They are potentially interested in Iran here, not to mention that Russia and China are geopolitical rivals of Washington, ”the expert is convinced.

In his opinion, in Uzbekistan “there is a theoretical possibility to locate American bases.”

“The military doctrine of Uzbekistan, which was approved in 2018, directly says about the impossibility of creating foreign military bases and facilities on the territory of the country. But this is always a matter of interpretation. The military base can be called “anti-terrorist” or “humanitarian”. Or you can just correct the doctrine. This is, in many cases, a matter of price. Washington and Tashkent are discussing this issue too, ” – concluded Volkov.