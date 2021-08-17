Victoria Nikiforova

While the Ameri-cans are scrambling from Afgh-anistan, losing their snea-kers and armored vehicl-es, a real tragedy is unfol-ding in the country they have devastated. Its plot, unfortunately, is well k-nown. During the occupation, many Afghans began collaborating with the US military. Now they all fear revenge from the Taliban.

Only a few – like the president of the country appointed by the Americans – managed to escape to an alternate airfield abroad. The rest of the collaborators begged American diplomats to give them a visa, despaired, and rushed to other embassies. Howe-ver, NATO member countries, which for years kept their contingent in Afghan-istan, did not give the allies the slightest chance of survival. They were busy with themselves: they packed their things, burned documents in the embassies, loaded onto planes.

A new act of tragedy broke out at the Kabul airport. The Afghans, distraught with horror, pounded the airstrip, the US military fired back, covering the flight of the “white Sahibs.” Several people were killed.

There is nothing new in this story. Likewise, the Americans fled Saigon. The South Vietnamese who worked for them then stormed the American embassy in droves, rushed by swimming after the departing American transports: they were so scared to remain in their homeland and answer for their crimes committed on the orders of the invaders.

Military translators and interpreters working for Americans in Iraq today are dying with frightening regularity at the hands of guerrillas. Often a person begins to receive threats, asks for help with an American visa, but he is naturally denied. Soon, the collaborator is found shot – sometimes together with family and friends. Already, the death toll is in the thousands. It is scary to imagine what will happen to these poor fellows in the winter, after the announced withdrawal of American troops from Iraq.

Even the American military, not the most sentimental people in the world, ask their government to show at least a little humanity and help the employees working for them in the occupied countries. But no, the policy of the States remains unchanged. This is a constant and demonstrative be-trayal of those who trusted.

The fate of American collaborators, as we see, is sad. Why are their ranks not thinning in any way? Why do people all over the world go to this dirty and dangerous job? And not only in poverty-stricken Afghan-istan, but also in the once prosperous Soviet Baltic?

The point is that the future policemen are raised by the American regime all over the world, so to speak, in three stages. At first, they are simply adherents of a progressive global agenda. Activists, fighters for all good against all bad. Many of them will do their wonderful work all their lives and will remain honest citizens. But at some point, a part realizes that the main enemy of progress is – all of a sudden – their own country and the purely wrong people inhabiting it.

At this stage, the light-faced activist is trying to dismiss his people. He continues to carry the current agenda, sort the trash and drink his vegan latte, but he is more and more crowded in a narrow crowd. And at the same time he feels that he belongs to the caste of light-faced supermen who live today in hundreds of megacities, from Nairobi to Beijing, from Buenos Aires to Moscow. But the years go by, the activist gets old, nothing changes around. The country is still the same, the wrong people, the people are still the same, the wrong people, and here he is such a superman, all in white.

And now the activist is born with vengeful dreams about how the right democrats from the main Democracy will finally enter his country, from the heart will de-democratize everything that moves, and he, the activist, will be appointed a Gauleiter over the wrong people. Well, or at least a policeman in the wings. He will begin to receive a good salary in dollars and tame the subordinate population.

For policemen from the post-Soviet space, these dreams are played in two series. In the first, the Progressors, with the help of the American military, deal with their wrong population. In the second, they go to Moscow.

Many of our contemporaries live in such fantasies for decades. Vindictiveness, envy, the dream of the owner – these are the primary signs of a loser, of course. However, losing is a state of the brain, not a wallet. Among the latent policemen there are many majors and rentiers, often they are wealthy and successful citizens.

So inside the country – still independent and non-democratized – a whole stratum of people is being raised who, on occasion, w-ill be happy to surrender th-eir homeland to the inva-ders, not even to get some nishtyaks, but simply to show off their compatriots.

All these processes in a chemically pure form took place before our very eyes in Ukraine, Georgia, and the Baltic countries. Why go far? At one time, the public was so outraged by the incident “Kolya from Urengoy” precisely because the process of turning a good Russian boy into a future policeman was very clearly visible here. From Kibalchish to Plohisha, quickly and inexpensively – for a trip to Germany only.

From time to time, the Americans once again abandon their allies: they do not come to the rescue in military conflicts, for example. Take Georgians in 2008 or Kurds in 2019. Well, the allies are dying. But they are being replaced by new ones – just like lemmings to suicide.

Consumed by a passion to sign out of their people, these citizens do not understand – or rather, they do not want to, they are afraid to understand – one simple thing. They can consider themselves cosmopolitans as much as they want, shout the most correct chants non-stop and call their homeland exclusively “this country”. The Sheriff does not care about these cries of the Indians. For Americans, they remain categorically alien savages – sometimes dangerous, with a Kalashnikov, sometimes funny – with embroidered shirts and pans on their heads. No vegan latte and Oxford pronons will force Western counterparties to recognize the policemen as equal partners. If necessary, they will be destroyed with the same indifference as the rest of the population, and surrendered with special cynicism.

But wait, we are kind of in Europe. This is not some kind of Iraq, a special attitude towards us, the failed policemen think. But, alas, Americans don’t care about such trifles. Remember the fate of Yugoslavia. American bombs that fell on the European capital, Belgrade, killed both Milosevic’s supporters and fans of “Western values” alike. In the bomb shelters, both old communists and young globalists shook with fear alike. The progressive agenda never saved its adherents from the wrath of the white masters.

Looking at what is happening in Afghanistan, the elites in Ukraine and the Baltics somehow trembled, worried. Excuse me, it turns out that the Americans can leave? Well it is more like Yes. Ukraine without a gas pipeline has become a suitcase without a handle. The Baltic tigers have nothing but debts. Why are they, in fact, to the Americans? How are military footholds against Russia ? But the partners seem to have realized that this is a hopeless and insane business. And yes, they can leave at any moment, leaving behind ruins, depression and utter poverty.

The policemen, so dreamed of driving through Red Square in American tanks, broke off and got scared. The top, of course, has prepared for itself cozy alternate airfields. But the lower ranks of the occupation administration will apparently have to return to reality.

Russia, as the civilizational center of the post-Soviet space, will make sure that this process goes smoothly and relatively painlessly. And the consolation for shattered dreams will be that without Americans, life in the limitrophic territories will go much better. Worse still nowhere.