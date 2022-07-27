The victory of Tunisia’s Autarch

According to the media, Tunisian President Kais Saied has said that Tunisia had entered a new phase on Tuesday with a new constitution almost certain to pass in a referendum. According to Kais, what the Tunisian people did is a lesson to the world, and a lesson to history on a scale that the lessons of history are measured in the world.

The self-claimed reformer of the Tunisian people had finally achieved its goal to become a powerful and sole ruler of the North African nation. President Kais Saied, a law professor by profession dissolved parliament in July last year and seized powers of the judiciary and the electoral commission to consolidate his government in the country. After Kais’s assault on Tunisia’s democracy, the opposition took to the streets and demanded a new election and a resignation from the President. The sole ruler of the African nation clamped down on the opposition and used force to curb public protest against him. He dismissed the parliament, terminated the Judicial Council, detained and ousted judges, and issued several executive orders to consolidate his rule. The so-called professor used his legal expertise in authoring a new constitution of the country of his own choice and arranged a public referendum to get a nod of the public about his self-coined document.

According to the reports, President Saied has repeatedly threatened his enemies in recent months and issued video diatribes against unnamed foes, whom he describes as germs, snakes, and traitors. Thus, leaving no room for his opponents except to flee the country or sit asides to avoid the anger of the absolute authoritarian of the country.

The reports suggest that a quarter of the 9.3 million electorates polled their vote in the favor of President Kais mostly in a bid to bring economic stability and end the ongoing political ruckus in Tunisia. According to political analysts, the recent referendum has reinstalled the autocracy a decade after the fall of former Tunisian dictator Zine Ben Ali. In fact, the Influential have countless tact to persuade the public and Tunisians are yet not due to real democracy.