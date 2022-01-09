The week ahead at the UN Security Council

F.P. Report

NEW YORK: On Monday (10 January), the Security Council will convene for an open briefing, followed by closed consultations, on the activities of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS). The expected briefers are Special Representative and head of UNOWAS Mahamat Saleh Annadif, Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Ghada Fathi Waly and a civil society representative.

Also on Monday, Council members will hold closed consultations on the Democratic People’s Rep-ublic of Korea (DPRK), at the request of Albania, France, Ireland, the UK and the US. Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific Khaled Khiari is the anticipated briefer.

There will be a briefing and consultations on the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) on Tuesday (11 January). Special Representative and head of MINUSMA El-Ghassim Wane will brief. A civil society representative is also expected to brief.

On Wednesday (12 January), the Council will hold an open briefing, followed by closed consultations, on Yemen. The anticipated briefers are Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg, Acting Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Ramesh Rajasingham and a civil society representative.

Following the meeting on Yemen, members will discuss the situation in Sudan under “any other business”. Special Representative and head of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) Volker Perthes is expected to brief.

Also on Wednesday, the Security Council will hold a meeting with troop-contributing countries of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP). Special Representative and head of UNFICYP Colin Stewart and UNFICYP Force Commander Major General Ingrid Gjerde are the anticipated briefers.

Norway will organise a Security Council president’s retreat on Thursday (13 January), at which Council members will hold an informal closed discussion on the theme “Preventive diplomacy and mediation”.

At the time of writing, as the appointment of subsidiary body chairs had not been finalised, it appeared that the meetings of these bodies could be postponed. However, if agreement is reached, the following meetings are expected to be held this week.

On Tuesday (11 January), the 1718 DPRK Sanctions Committee is expected to hold informal consultations to review the status of pending issues, among other things.

Informal consultations of the 1267/1989/2253 Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Com-mittee are planned for Th-ursday (13 January). The committee is expected to discuss the most recent report of the 1267/1989/-2253 Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, among other things.

On Friday (14 January), the 1533 Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Sanctions Commit-tee is scheduled to convene for informal consultations.