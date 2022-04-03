The week ahead at United Nations Security Council

F.P. Report

NEW YORK: On Tuesday (5 April), the Security Council will convene for a briefing on the situation in Ukraine. Secretary-General António Guterres will provide introductory remarks, while Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo and Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths will brief.

There will an open briefing, followed by closed consultations, on the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) on Thursday (7 April). Special Representative and head of MINUSMA El-Ghassim Wane is expected to brief. A civil society representative may also brief.

On Friday (8 April), the UK will organise “Sofa Talks”—an informal format for frank conversations among the Council’s permanent representatives— at the Greentree Estate on Long Island. The meeting aims to facilitate discussion on the significance of data and technology in supporting the Council’s work in conflict prevention and resolution.

Several meetings are planned at the subsidiary body level. The 1988 Afghanistan Sanctions Committee will hold informal consultations on Monday (4 April) to receive a briefing from OCHA.

On Tuesday (5 April), the 1540 Committee will convene for a formal meeting to discuss matters relating to the comprehensive review of the implementation of resolution 1540, among other things. (Adopted in 2004, resolution 1540 aims to prevent non-state actors from obtaining access to weapons of mass destruction.)

On Wednesday (6 April), the Ad Hoc Working Group on Conflict Prevention and Resolution in Africa will hold a meeting on “Addre-ssing National Conflict Situations Featuring Terrorist Groups and Illegal Armed Groups with a Transnational Character”.

On Thursday (7 April), there will be a joint open briefing of the 1267/1989/2253 Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee and the 1373 Counter-Terrorism Committee on “ISIL in Africa: Nature of Threat and Responses”.

Informal consultations of the 1591 Sudan Sanctions Committee are scheduled for Friday (8 April). At the meeting, the new Panel of Experts assisting the 1591 Sudan Sanctions Committee will present its programme of work to the committee.

On Wednesday (6 April), Russia will organise an in-person Arria-formula meeting on “Threats to international peace and security emanating from military biological activities in regions across the globe”.

