Peter Akopov

At the special G20 summit on Afghanistan, Western leaders kept talking about the country being threatened with collapse, chaos and famine. It is necessary to help the poor Afghans – to provide them with humanitarian aid in order to prevent the “collapse of the state” in Afghanistan and “uncontrolled migration flows to neighboring countries with destabilizing consequences.”

It would seem, well, help me – especially since it was the West that occupied Af-ghanistan for 20 years and is responsible for the situation that has developed aft-er the withdrawal of troops.

But this is where the theater of absurdity begins: It-alian Foreign Minister Lu-igi Di Maio called “to find a mechanism for financing the state without giving money to the Taliban.” That is, let’s help the Afghans, but ignoring the new government in the country. It cannot be called anything other than a mockery of common sense and the Afghans themselves.

The West offers to provide assistance through the UN structures – even if it coordinates all work in Afghanistan. But no international organizations can work in a country if they do not recognize its authority – in other words, in any case, reality must be recognized, that is, the Taliban government.

Can Afghanistan survive without foreign aid? The government created by the Americans sat not only on their bayonets, but also on their money (leaving aside the question of who recei-ved the main income from drug trafficking) – three quarters of government sp-ending was financed by foreign aid. After the fall of the Ghani government and the flight from the country of one hundred thousand A-fghans who collaborated w-ith the Americans, the alr-eady rather conventional b-anking system almost coll-apsed. It is necessary to res-tore and build both indepe-ndent state institutions and the economy in the country – and here real help is needed. Help from those who b-enefit from a united, strong and independent Afghanis-tan.

What is the West doing? The United States has frozen $ 9.5 billion in Afghan funds – and is now setting conditions for Kabul to receive humanitarian aid: a billion from the EU, 300 million from the United States, and so on. Having suffered a complete defeat in the twenty-year occupation of Afghanistan, during which he was just trying to impose his will on the Afghans, the West is now trying to dictate the terms of the new national power – that is, it does exactly what has always angered the Afghans, which is why the Taliban returned after leaving the Americans.

“The international community cannot afford to turn its back on the Afghan people and leave them to their fate,” Turkish President Erdogan said at the summit. But this is exactly what the West would have done – if it had not been afraid of flows of refugees (the topic in this case is largely contrived, but the West believes in its own horror stories). There-fore, it will not be possible to simply forget about Af-ghanistan, or even better to isolate it – you need to som-ehow react to it.The normal reaction is to recognize the new government, lift sanctions, not freeze money, pr-ovide assistance, not interfere with foreign (primarily Islamic) investments, and help connect the country to various interregional projects. But no, nothing of the kind – instead, the Taliban continue to be threatened, demanding from them not only the fight against IS * and others (which they are already waging) and resp-ect for various human righ-ts (women’s rights, the right to leave the country, and so on), but and, in fact, the cr-eation of a government that suits external forces (inclu-ding representatives of various national minorities).

At the same time, the Taliban do not refuse either from the fight against IS, or from the recognition of women’s rights (which do not contradict their understanding of Sharia), or from the inclusion of Uzbeks, Tajiks, Hazaras and other national minorities in the future government, but they want to do it themselves, and not under external pressure…. Acting Foreign Min-ister of the Taliban government Amir Khan Muttaki said that “the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is still very good at solving the IS problem,” but international pressure on the Taliban only helps IS terrorists: “Instead of pressure, the world should cooperate with us.”

Indeed, a foreign diktat in this case can lead to exactly the opposite results.

The Taliban will see that they are not going to be recognized as a legitimate government, that they, as in the period of the first rule in 1996-2001, are going to be ignored and blocked on the world stage, that they intend to make Afghanistan a rogue state, and they will withdraw into themselves will stop counting on integration into the world community. And then, for sure, they will turn their backs on the outside world, saying: “What else to expect from these infidels – either aggression or rude dictate.”

It is good that the world is not limited to the West – and Afghanistan is now in the sphere of responsibility of completely different forces. It is no coincidence that the top officials of China and Russia did not participate in the Afghan G20 summit, because they have a completely different approach to the problem.

The point is not even that Moscow and Beijing constantly remind that the West, in fact, “owes” Afghanistan, that is, it is obliged to participate in the reconstruction of the country. It is clear that this is more of a political and propaganda position – to remind the Atlantists that they are responsible for the plight of Afghanistan. In real life, Russians and Chinese do not count on any Western investments there – and they will never be. There will be money to rebuild the country in Asia itself- primarily Arabic and Chinese. But in order for them to come, in order to really include Afghanistan in the world economy (where it is so far represented only in the drug business), it is necessary to recognize the Taliban government and its involvement in work with states interested in rebuilding the country.Therefore, next week there will be a meeting on Afghanistan in the so-called Moscow format – which Sergei Lavrov has already called a step towards an international conference on the reconstruction of the country. The need for this event is recognized by everyone, but it is pointless to hold the summit without the Afghan government. And at a meeting in Moscow it will be presented – and in a very correct company. The “Moscow format”, except for Russia, includes all of Afghanistan’s neighbors – Central Asian countries, Iran, Pakistan, China, India. The United States is also expected on it – but in this composition they look like an absolutely alien element.

Because all the other participants are members of the SCO – the Asian organization for Asian security. The Kabul authorities will deal with their neighbors, with those who are interested in rebuilding and strengthening a peaceful Afghanistan, with those who do not rely on a new turmoil in their country, who do not look down on them. With those who recognize the reality – the Afghan one as well.