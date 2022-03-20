The worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan

The global refugee agency UNHCR along with its over hundred humanitarian and development partners had appealed for the US $1.2 billion to deliver much-needed humanitarian assistance and protection to 2.3 million South Sudanese refugees and local communities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan, and Uganda. According to details, the years-long conflict in Sudan and COVID-19 pandemic has increased food insecurity many folds, while the world agency also needs funds to help assist the Sudanese people and the five host countries to provide food, shelter, and access to essential services including education and health care to Sudanese refugees in their states.

The humanitarian crisis in Sudan has roots in the political conflict instigated dating back in 2003 when a rebel group launched an insurrection to protest the Sudanese government alleged disregard for the western region and its non-Arab population. Despite several attempts for the restoration of peace including the partition of South Sudan, the political stability in the region could not be restored over the last two decades, violence continued to grow to add to the suffering of the people. According to reports, about 14.3 million people, 30% of the population of Sudan, need humanitarian assistance during the current year. As per an estimate, these figures are 0.8 percent higher than last year while highest in the past decade. The UNHCR had warned the world that these people are facing acute food insecurity, livelihoods, water, and sanitation issues as well as basic health problems. Internal displacement is another issue in Sudan and currently, over 3 million people are internally displaced in the country, while 59% of IDPs are concentrated in conflict-hit areas such as Kordofan, Blue Nile and Darfur.

Despite the continuing efforts for restoration of the peace agreement, the situation in South Sudan continues to grapple with the sporadic violence, chronic food insecurity, and overwhelming impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has shrunk people’s resources and reduced their ability to meet their needs in the long term. According to UNICEF, presently, 2.7 million children and 1.9 million mothers suffer from acute malnutrition and life-threatening conditions across Sudan while the no-promising situation is likely to exist in both countries Sudan and South Sudan in near future. The UNHCR’s Humanitarian Response Program (HRP) has prioritized the life-saving multi-sectoral assistance worth 1.9 billion dollars to support the most vulnerable 10.9 million people in Sudan. The world agency has appealed to the global community for donations on an urgent basis to save the most disadvantaged faction of humanity in a crisis-hit African region.

According to analysts, the continued political instability is another reason for the growing humanitarian crisis because instability adds to the violence and affects the pace of development and growth, whereas the governments could not focus on the public problem. Therefore, several donor nations had suspended their aid due to fear that their aid could end up in the hands of undeserving rebel groups. Despite these challenges, the global community Including the US, the EU, and other nations are providing significant humanitarian assistance to Sudanese people to escape a disaster but there is a need that political elite of Sudan must act responsibly, resolve their difference through peaceful negotiations, and play a positive role in ending the miseries of the people of the country.