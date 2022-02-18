There are Issues of Politicization at FATF by Some Countries: FO

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: There are Issues of Politicization at the forum of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) by some Countries that had always remained a problem, however, Pakistan as a responsible country faithfully complied with and completed all technical requirements and hopes for a positive outcome. It was observed in response to a media query by the Spokesperson Pakistan Foreign Office, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmed during his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Friday.

Amb. Asim Iftikhar Ahmed was of the view that Pakistan is a strong and important country, and we know how to defend our interests.

While responding to another question regarding the detention of a Pakistani woman in an Indian prison, the Spokesperson said that verification of nationality is an important step in such cases of detention of Pakistani citizens in Indian jails and vice versa, while in the case of Ms. Sumaira the process of verification of nationality has been completed and already shared it with the Indian side in New Delhi. Asim Iftikhar Ahmed expressed hope that Pakistani women will be able to travel to Pakistan soon.

While answering a query regarding Samjhauta express incident, Asim Iftikhar said that the case of Samjhauta Express is not an issue of lack of information or evidence, but it is a question of lack of commitment for due process of law and political will on part of the Indian government.

The Indian government had acquitted the accused including Swami Aseemanand who had publicly confessed to being the mastermind of the attack, hence terrorists involved in the case are enjoying impunity in India, and that is the reason Pakistan is demanding a fair trial to bring those responsible to justice, added the Spokesperson.

While commenting on the upcoming visit of the Foreign Minister of Iran to Pakistan, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said that the visit of the Iranian Interior Minister had a wide agenda, there will be useful consultations and high-level meetings, and constructive and fruitful engagement of the two countries will take place.

The spokesperson informed the media that the Prime Minister is expected to visit the Russian Federation next week at the invitation of the Russian leadership, and Pakistan attaches great importance to this upcoming high-level interaction between the two nations.

While commenting on the Russia-Ukraine tension, Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said that Pakistan hopes that continued engagement and dialogue will lead to a diplomatic solution of the issue, however, Pakistan’s mission in Ukraine is in close contact with the Pakistani diaspora in Kyiv, especially the students.

According to him, Pakistan’s mission is regularly issuing necessary advice and guidance to them keeping in view the evolving situation for the safety and welfare of

our people.