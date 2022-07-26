There are no schools, says residents of Chenartoi

CHENARTOI, Uruzgan (TOLOnews): Residents of Chenartoi district of Uruzgan province said it has been 20 years since they have had any schools.

Residents said there has been no progress in education, health or rebuilding in the last two decades and they asked the acting government to pay attention to this district.

This district is located fifty-three kilometers from the city of Tarin Kot, the center of Uruzgan.

“I am illiterate still now and did not study. We ask the government to make schools for us, so our children do not remain illiterate,” said Ahmad Jawed, a resident of Chenartoi.

“There are no schools and no studying, no books or notebooks,” said Abdulwali, a local resident.

“Here we don’t have roads that cars travel on,” said Saber Gul, resident of Chenartoi.

Meanwhile, local officials of Chenartoi district acknowledged there were challenges and talked about solutions.

“We have shared about the problems of the road with the Ministry of Finance, and they have pledged to rebuild the road,” said Hikmet Ullah Muzammil, Uruzgan’s deputy governor.

Chenartoi is not the only district that has been deprived of development; other districts are facing the same challenges and asked the government to pay attention to this area.

