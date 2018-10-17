“There is an unholy alliance between PTI and NAB” says Shehbaz Sharif

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader in National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif has claimed that the Chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had planned to arrest him before the General Elections.

Shehbaz Sharif was addressing on the floor of the Lower House of the Parliament on Wednesday, he expressed that his arrest was planned between July 6 and 13th, however, the plan was not executed.

He added that clearly there is alliance between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and National Accountability Bureau and every time the bureau targeted those who were influencing the polls and can won it from the ruling party.

The former chief minister of Punjab, who was relocated to Islamabad after the issuance of production orders by Speaker Asad Qaiser, continued that efforts were done to seek favorable results in the elections.

He expressed that on May 13th, cases regarding terrorism were lodged against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz members.

‘Either the results of General Elections were not factual or the outcome of by-elections was incorrect,’ said the Leader of the Opposition.

PML-N President expressed that the core motive behind his arrest was to influence the results of the by-polls.

The members from the opposition and treasury benches are expected to trade barbs as the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz president is showing up before the house for the first time after arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A two-member team of the anti-corruption body is accompanying the politician who headed to Islamabad on PIA’s PK-652 flight; the younger Sharif, who is also the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, headed to his chamber from where he proceeded to the assembly hall.

The sergeants-at-arms would keep an eye on the politician, who would be taken into NAB’s custody after the session; Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser had issued the production orders for Shehbaz Sharif after his predecessor along with PML-N members called on him and stressed the need for calling a session of the Lower House of the parliament.

The members of PML-N are expected to stage a heavy protest on the floor of the house against the arrest of Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana-i-Iqbal housing scam.

A day earlier, the politician was remanded into the custody of NAB for 14 days which is investigating into the housing scam worth Rs 14 billion.

