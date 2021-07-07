There was a video of the murder of the President of Haiti

MOSCOW (Monitoring Desk): A video of the murder of Haitian President Jovenel Moise was posted on the Web.

The footage posted by user Madame Boukman shows armed men, gunfire and an alarm being triggered.

RIA Novosti, citing local media, reports that the president’s wife, Martin Moise, who was in serious condition after the attack, also died.

On Wednesday afternoon, it became known about an armed attack on the residence of the President of Haiti.

Earlier, Sputnik radio reported details of the thwarted attempt on the life of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic , which, according to media reports, was being prepared by the local mafia.