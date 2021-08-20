There was not a penny, but suddenly Afghan

Maria Litvinova

The abrupt change of power in Afghanistan took by surprise those Afghans who were outside the country at that moment. Now many of them do not want to return to their homeland, fearing persecution by the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation). The Moscow office of the Civic Assistance Human Rights Committee (included by the Ministry of Justice in the list of foreign agents) has been accepting applications all week from confused Afghans who hope to receive refugee status in Russia or at least temporary asylum. Kommersant correspondent Maria LitvinovaI talked with these people and learned how a sudden misfortune made illegal porters equal to the police officers who had been officially invited to Moscow by their Russian colleagues. According to them, at home they are all in mortal danger, and their mothers and sisters are in the most difficult situation. Human rights activists expect an influx of Afghan refugees to Russia and warn that without a political decision, most of them will never be able to legalize.

Afghans have been queuing up to see Civic Assistance lawyers since early morning. Basically, these are young men who look quite secular – clean-shaven, in trousers and shirts, with short haircuts. While waiting for the reception, they correspond in messengers with their relatives and quietly discuss with each other the situation at home. The 37-year-old policeman Bakhrom, along with 17 of his colleagues, flew to Moscow from Kabul on May 20 for a long-term refresher course for dog handlers under the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs. Bakhrom told Kommersant that the courses should end on September 26, but after the Taliban came to power, all 18 people decided not to return home. “We are scared,” the policeman confessed. “For us, it is a matter of life and death, because returning to Afghanistan is now impossible.” The men came to Russian human rights activists “to ask for help and advice.” According to Bakhrom, they and their colleagues are “confused” and “do not know what to do” because “no one expected such a development of events”. At the same time, their families remained in Kabul – and the police are worried about their relatives. “But I am, first of all, a commander. And now the most important thing for me is to protect my team, ”says Bakhrom firmly.

Next to him is the translator Said, who accompanied the Afghan police on the courses. He has been in Russia for a long time: in 2017 he graduated from RUDN University with a degree in international relations and political science, then received a residence permit. According to him, it is very difficult for fellow countrymen to get a job here. “I myself ran for a long time to the authorities, I was tormented with obtaining all the documents in order to stay in Russia. And many Afghan families have been forced to live illegally in Russia for decades, ”Said said.

Several more men enter the reception room of Civic Assistance. They take coupons and queue up for an appointment. Afghan, 25, has lived in Moscow for almost three years. He studied at RUDN University as an engineer, but recently he had to leave the university due to financial difficulties: the student could no longer pay for his studies. Afghan now works as a loader in the grocery market. He receives 1200-1500 rubles. a day and almost all the money he sends to the family. Afgan’s mother and sisters live in Kabul. “Most recently, the eldest of the sisters studied at the university as a dentist, and two more went to school. Now they are sitting at home, because women are forbidden to go to school, and it is dangerous to appear on the street unaccompanied by a man, ”said Afghan.“ Our father has been living with another family for a long time, we do not maintain contact with him, and I am their only man. “. His mother was a cleaner

Afghan wants to ask human rights activists whether it is realistic for his family to move to Russia. He is afraid to return to his homeland: “The last time I was there was a month ago, but, fortunately, I left back to Russia in time”. In Kabul, the young man managed to work as a waiter in an American restaurant – according to him, now even this can be considered aiding the Americans. “They have already managed to inform the new authorities about me – armed people came to my mother’s house and asked where I was. If I return, they will immediately detain me, and it is not known what will happen next, ”Afgan worries.

Nasar, 22, has been living in Russia without documents for almost two and a half years. He came to Moscow on a tourist visa and decided to stay: “There is constant war in Afghanistan, poverty, I do not want and cannot live there.” In Moscow, he works in a grocery warehouse, pulling carts. According to the man, the police constantly stop him, demand to show his documents, but in the end “they just take the money, how much they have, and let him go.” He tried to get a permit to stay in the country, but for “illegal immigrants” it is too difficult and time-consuming, and work will not wait. Even a few days cannot be missed, Nasar explains wearily, – you will simply be fired, and it is very difficult to find a new job without documents.

Every month he sends money to his family – a father, a mother, four sisters and two brothers. In a bad month, it turns out to send them $ 100, in a good one – as much as $ 150. “There is no work at home, the sisters studied, but now they are unlikely to be able to,” he explains. “Women are now prohibited from everything there. If men can somehow live under the Taliban, then women are very bad there. ” Finally, Nasar and Afghan asked to “thank in the newspaper” the human rights defenders from the “Civic Assistance”. Due to coronavirus restrictions in 2020, the guys had practically no work, “they were sitting at home with no money at all, hungry.” During this time, Russian human rights activists helped them with food, and young Afghans swear they will never forget this.

Fakhim Feroz, coordinator and translator of Civic Assistance, told Kommersant that, according to his estimates, there are about 20 thousand Afghan citizens in Moscow. And there are about 100 thousand of them in Russia. It is difficult to establish the exact figure, says the human rights activist, because “many have been in the country illegally since the 1990s” and try to leave for Europe whenever possible. “Unfortunately, Russia is not a country for refugees,” says Mr. Feroz. “It is almost impossible to obtain refugee status here. In the 1990s, it was easier with this, but over the past 10-15 years I have not known a single case when an Afghan was recognized as a refugee in Russia. ” It is also difficult to obtain temporary asylum: “Not everyone is provided with it. And there is never any guarantee that it will be extended for you next year. “

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, at the end of 2020, there were 455 people with refugee status in Russia. 256 of them are citizens of Afghanistan, but the overwhelming majority received this status back in the 1990s. 514 Afghans are currently in Russia on the rights of temporary asylum.

The problems of Afghans did not begin with the victory of the Taliban, recalls Fahim Feroz. “The war in Afghanistan has been going on for 40 years, living in the country is very difficult. Many Afghans tried to illegally escape through Russia to Europe, but they were caught and are now sitting in Russian prisons, ”said the human rights activist.“ Others stayed here. I know people who had children in Russia, have already graduated from school here, but they still cannot legalize. “

Fakhim Feroz himself lives in Russia completely legally, but it took him many years. In 1986, he came to the USSR to study, graduated from the university in 1993, but could no longer return home. “The USSR collapsed, and Islamists came to power at home,” explains Mr. Feroz. “My father, an aviation colonel, asked me not to return to my homeland. After all, I was a communist, a member of the party. The return was deadly for me. Since then, I have not even been able to visit my father’s grave. ” Mr. Feroz was able to obtain refugee status only in 2008, and two years ago he received Russian citizenship.

In the coming months, he expects an influx of Afghan refugees to Russia. “So far, people have not physically managed to get here, but it’s a matter of time. Afghans will still try to cross the border illegally, Fahim Feroz is sure. Few people want to live under the flags of the Taliban, except for religious fanatics. Mr. Feroz hopes that “the big country Russia will still lend a hand to the refugees from Afghanistan, because she can help them if she wants.”

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia is ready “to provide civil aviation services to ensure the flight of any number of Afghan citizens, including women and children, to any foreign countries that show interest in receiving and accommodating them.”