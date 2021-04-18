‘There will be consequences’ for Russia if Navalny dies: US’s official

WASHINGTON DC (Agencies): President Joe Biden’s national security adviser warned Sunday that there will be repercussions for Russia if Putin critic Alexei Navalny dies, amid reports that his health is rapidly deteriorating in prison.

“We have communicated to the Russian government that what happens to Mr. Navalny in their custody is their responsibility and they will be held accountable by the international community,” Jake Sullivan said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

He did not specify what action the U.S. and its allies might take in the event of Navalny’s death.

“In terms of the specific measures that we would undertake, we are looking at a variety of different costs that we would impose,” Sullivan said. “And I’m not going to telegraph that publicly at this point, but we have communicated that there will be consequences if Mr. Navalny dies.”

Navalny was arrested upon returning to Russia in January and has been on a hunger strike for several weeks. Navalny’s doctor warned Saturday that the opposition leader “could die at any moment.”

Navalny blames Moscow for his poisoning by a nerve agent last year, which Russia has denied. The U.S. slapped sanctions on Russia in March over Navalny’s poisoning.

Biden denounced the treatment of Navalny by Russia on Saturday.

“It’s totally, totally unfair,” Biden said, according to a White House pool report. “Totally inappropriate.”

But Sullivan was pressed by host Dana Bash over why Biden isn’t dem-anding Navalny’s release or granting him medical attention at “every single opportunity,” including in a call with Russian President Pu-tin last week or in announcing further sanctions agai-nst Russia on Thursday. Sullivan responded that the Biden administration sees diplomatic channels as the best way to advocate on behalf of Navalny.