There won’t be any NRO for PTI, tells Kundi

PESHAWAR (PPI): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said he would perform his duties according to law and constitution, adding, “One thing is very much clear. There won’t be any NRO for the PTI.”

The statement about NRO comes with reference to PTI founding chairman Imran Khan who is in prison following his sentencing in multiple cases and booking in many others as well as his party’s involvement in May 9 events. Earlier on Monday, it was reported that Imran, who is known for his aggressive approach as reflected by the May 9 violence and the stance taken afterwards, may write a letter to the Supreme Court which should, according to him, convey his desire for talks to the relevant circles.

But Kundi told reporters on Tuesday that the PTI wasn’t even a political party and holding talks with the grouping would be a wastage of time. Blasting the provincial government over rise in terrrorism and poor performance, he warned that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was losing control of the province and mentioned that not a single meeting of the [Provincial] Apex Committee had so far been convened.

One could only laugh at the statements issued by Gandapur, the governor remarked and said that he didn’t think Gandapur could attack Islamabad. Responding to various questions, he was commenting on the repeated threats hurled by Gandapur that he would lead a march towards the federal capital if their demands are not met.

According to Kundi, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister is passing such comments only to protect “his job” and they too would be saddened if Kundi becomes unemployed. “I know how to protect the Governor’s House [Peshawar] constitutionally,” said Kundi and added that he had a complete understanding of his constitutional powers, the governor said.

He said Gandapur could visit any place in Pakistan, but the law and order situation was worsening day by day in the province, with people going missing and moving in convoys in his home district of Dera Ismail Khan. “At least address the state of affairs in your own district,” remarked Kundi who also hails from Dera Ismail Khan. It is worth noting that the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are affected the worst after the then PTI government led by Imran decided to allow the TTP members to relocate, thus resulting in the return of terrorism since then.