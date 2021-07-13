‘They steal in trains.’ How defense money is ‘sawed’ at the Pentagon

Andrey Kots

Leaving Afghanistan, the United States leaves behind a complete chaos and confusion – the Taliban have already occupied most of the country’s rural areas and are preparing to besiege major cities. Billions of dollars allocated by the Pentagon to train and equip the Afghan army have simply gone nowhere. This is partly due to corruption in the US military and the misappropriation of budget funds. About how they “saw” in the Pentagon – in the material of RIA Novosti.

Money in the sand

As you know, most of all they steal where there is the most money. The Americans with the largest military budget in the world are no exception. Year after year, the Pentagon cannot account for billions spent on who knows what. Now a special congressional commission is calculating the funds spent over 20 years in Afghanistan. Past audits have shown that the longest war in US history has turned into a black hole for the budget.

The last audit was carr-ied out in 2019. As the Commission of the Special Inspector General for the Reconstruction of Afgha-nistan (SIGAR) found out, since 2008, the United Sta-tes has built or purchased capital assets in this country for $ 7.8 billion, with 6-.5 billion provided by the P-entagon. But about 30 percent of the total – 2.4 billion – simply disappeared. The assets purchased on them were either not exploited, or used for other purposes, or they were abandoned altogether. And a lot of corny “cut” contractors.

For example, the Americans financed the construction of a police academy for women in Bamiyan province – almost seven million dollars. The building was erected, but in Afghanistan it is impossible to train women in power professions.

A large consignment of transport aircraft for the Af-ghan Air Force for almost half a billion dollars was f-ound to be unusable and w-as scrapped. A half-million-dollar hospital in Parwan province was empty: there was no furniture or equipment, although money was allocated for this.

There are some amazing things in the SIGAR report. So, from ten to 43 million dollars went to one gas station somewhere in the Afghan wilderness. At least $ 150 million was spent on the construction of luxurious private villas for the American military command, although this money was supposed to strengthen the economy of Afghanis-tan.

Tens of millions more were absorbed by the still unrealized programs for the modernization of industry, as well as for the extraction of minerals.

“Dirty” logisticians

Unfinished schools, abandoned military facilities, buildings without electricity and interior decorat-ion, cheap asphalt on new highways, low-quality eq-uipment, uniforms and w-eapons … Oddly enough, many institutions of government in Afghanistan still rely on the infrastructure created by Soviet specialists more 30 years ago. It is not even possible to calcul-ate approximately how mu-ch money was pocketed by dishonest contractors, lobbyists and financiers from Washington. But the amou-nt is at least nine figures.

The US military budget almost never matches the actual spending of the def-ense department. So, in 20-18 alone, an independent audit at the Pentagon rev-ealed that over 800 million dollars were spent for no one knows what. The well-known company Ernst & Y-oung was engaged in the audit. Specialists checked the financial documents of the Department of Logistics of the Ministry of Defense and did not find a single do-cument for spending in the amount of 465 million. Th-ere is also no documentation of the 384 million allocated to ongoing projects.

The Pentagon Logistics Directorate alone spends about $ 40 billion a year – a little less than the entire military budget of Russia. These funds are managed by 25 thousand employees who make 100 thousand military orders a day. An unplowed field for corruption. According to the report of the Congress, it is in the pockets of the logisticians that an impressive part of the unaccounted budget money settles.

More than a thousand cases

The total sums allocated by Washington for national defense and disappeared without a trace are absolutely fantastic. In 2020, the US media estimated the Pentagon’s accounting black hole at $ 35 trillion. According to the portal YahooFinance, this is exactly how much the military department has made in the “accounting adjustments.” In 2018, it was less – 30.7 trillion. Of course, not everyth-ing was stolen – it is simply impossible. Economists be-lieve that accounting chan-ges are deliberately confusing defense finance.

This 35 trillion includes amounts that, in the process of moving between accounts, were counted twice, three times, and even four times.

Obviously, this is extremely convenient for the Pentagon. The lack of transparency of the military department’s finances for society and the media allows serious funds to be spent on dubious programs without fear of control. Western media almost never name specific corrupt officials and embezzlers of budget money.

In 2017, a scandal erupted in the US Navy. Dozens of current and former officers were accused of acce-pting bribes in the implementation of state orders, disclosing classified information and various fraudulent contracts. Almost 440 people were under investigation. In total, according to the Government Executive, from 2013 to 2017, Ameri-can courts have considered more than a thousand cases related to fraud and corruption in the Pentagon. 1,087 employees were prosecuted. The defendants were charged $ 368 million in fines, $ 370 million was returned through restitution, and $ 63 million – by confiscation of property.

The United States, despite the largest defense budget in the world, faces the same problems in military development as less prosperous states. “Sawing” money, misappropriation of funds, incorrect prioritization of funding are inherent attributes of the US Armed Forces. They just prefer not to think about it once again.