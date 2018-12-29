Thick fog blankets parts of KP, Punjab, Sindh

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Dense fog caused closure of different sections of the motorways for traffic in Punjab and Peshawar on Saturday.

Spokesman of the Motorway Police, the Motorway M-1 from Peshawar to Rashakai, M-3 from Pindi Bhatian to Faisalabad and M-4 from Faisalabad to Gojra have been closed.

People have been asked to avoid unnecessary traveling while the drivers have been directed to use fog lights during foggy conditions.

The Spokesman also advised drivers to use Motorway Police App ”NHMP Hamsafar” for latest information about the fog situation. He said people can also get help from Motorway Police Helpline 130 for guidance.

According to the Pakistan Metrological Department, dense foggy conditions prevailed in few plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning hours. Weather remained very cold and dry in upper parts, while cold and dry in other parts of the country.