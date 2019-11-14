F.P. Report

LAHORE: The hazardous and thick smog continues to engulf Lahore on the second consecutive day, on Thursday.

The smog forcing citizens to take precautionary measures as the Air Quality Index (AQI) has hit hazardous level of 384 on Thursday morning, recorded at 10am.

With no sign of its reduction at least in the next few hours, Lahore’s AQI has witnessed an abrupt spike in air pollution from the last few days.

Weather pundits told the media that the sudden rise in smog stemmed from the smoke and other pollutants from Indian Punjab’s burning crops.

As per Lahore US consulate Air Quality Monitor feed, the level of smog was hazardous and at 10am, Lahore’s AQI was PM2.5 – 488.

In Gulberg, the AQI was 478, the Punjab Assembly vicinity observed PM2.5 at 384, Liberty at 416, Upper Mall at 1183, Sandar Industrial Estate at 459, and Bedian Road at 319.

Health experts have advised people, especially children and the elderly, to remain indoors and take more liquids.

For the last four years, smog, rightly being called the fifth season of Lahore, has deprived the people of sunshine and dusk-hour charm as layers of toxic smoke engulf horizon from November to February.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’. When it crosses 500 level, it falls in the ‘severe plus’ category.

The purpose of the AQI is to help you understand what local air quality means to your health. To make it easier to understand, the AQI is divided into six categories:

“Good” AQI is 0 to 50. Air quality is considered satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk.