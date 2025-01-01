Third blast today: One killed, several injured in Upper Orakzai

F.P. Report

A powerful explosion rocked the Sama bazaar in the Mamozai area of Upper Orakzai on Friday, leaving one person dead and several others injured, police confirmed.

According to Kohat DIG Abbas Majeed Marwat, the explosion occurred in front of a medical store in a busy market. Police and rescue teams swiftly arrived at the scene, launching relief operations and securing the area.

The injured were immediately shifted to Ghiljo Hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities have yet to determine the nature of the explosion, with investigations currently underway. The Kohat DIG stated that it is too early to speculate on the cause, but law enforcement agencies are collecting evidence to ascertain further details.