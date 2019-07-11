Thirteen passengers killed in Attock road mishap

F.P. Report

ATTOCK: As many as 13 passengers were killed and several injured on Thursday when a passenger bus overturned at Brahma Bahtar Interchange near Attock.

Local media reported that the accident occurred when the driver lost control of the speedy passenger bus due to the slippery road. The bus was travelling from Swat to Lahore.

Rescue sources said, 59 passengers were on board the bus when it crashed.

The deceased and injured have been shifted to a hospital in Taxila.