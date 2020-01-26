Thirty booked over one-wheeling

F.P Report

PESHAWAR: The City Traffic Police booked 30 persons over one-wheeling during a crackdown conducted on Northern Bypass area of provincial capital, on Saturday.

On the directives of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Muhammad Ali Gundapur, in the supervision of Acting Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic, Waseem Ahmad Khalil, city traffic police carried out actions against one-wheelers on Northern Bypass.

A total of 30 youngsters were arrested and their motorcycles were impounded under section 523/550 Cr.PC.

On Saturday they were produced before the court of Assistant Commissioner where they were released after imposition of fine of Rs. 3000 each.

Meanwhile parents of the under ages and juveniles were called to the Traffic Headquarter and on assurance and submitting written sureties of not violating the traffic rules in future they were handed over to their parents.

Acting SSP Traffic Waseem Ahmed Khalil said one-wheelers were not only playing with their own lives but they were also a threat for other road users that is why stern action was being taken against them.

He said the citizens particularly parents should play their role to curb the activity as one wheeling and negligent driving were the main causes for fatal accident.