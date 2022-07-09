‘This festival of happiness unites Ummah’

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while congratulating Muslims in Pakistan and across the world on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, said that this festival of happiness unite the Muslim Ummah from Africa to the subcontinent.

In his message issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House here on Saturday, Chairman Bilawal said that Eid-ul-Adha reminds us that determination and sacrifice for the greater good pave the way for success. He said”No nation and society can achieve moral supremacy without the spirit of sacrifice.”

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his message on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha stressed that in order to save the country from the problems we were facing, we must work together for the prosperity and development of the nation. He stated that it was crucial for us to put our ego, priorities, personal and group interests behind us.