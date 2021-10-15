‘This threatens the world with disaster.’ US issued a missile ultimatum to Russia

Andrey Kots.

Washington will not refuse to deploy strike systems near Russian borders. Jeffrey Eberhardt, the US President’s special envoy for nuclear non-proliferation, told RIA Novosti: Moscow should remove missiles from Europe that allegedly violate the Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles. And until the Kremlin does this, further negotiations, according to the American, are meaningless. On the positions of the parties – in the material RIA Novosti.

No dialogue

This statement was made by Eberhardt in response to a request to clarify how the Joe Biden administration relates to Vladimir Putin’s initiative last year to introduce a moratorium on the deployment of intermediate and shorter-range missiles in Europe. The leaders of Western countries, having discussed the proposal of the Russian president at the June summit of the North Atlantic Alliance, refused.

“Moscow’s initiative runs counter to Russia’s unilateral deployment of such systems on the continent and would not hurt to build up the potential of such missiles outside of its European territory,” the final statement said. “An untrustworthy proposal is unacceptable.”

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called it “another act of the theater of the absurd.” And Putin, speaking at the Moscow Security Conference shortly after the summit, stated: the West refuses to enter into dialogue and continues to actively expand the military infrastructure along the Russian borders. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, in turn, said that the alliance’s regular exercises in Eastern Europe would destabilize the international situation.

One way exit

Meanwhile, a moratorium on strike weapons in Europe looks absolutely logical and beneficial for both the East and the West. Putin, in particular, proposed regular mutual inspections of the Aegis Ashore complexes with Mk-41 launchers at the European bases of the US and NATO, as well as the 9M729 missiles of the Russian Armed Forces in the Kaliningrad region. The goal is to prove to each other that the parties are not deploying weapons prohibited by the INF Treaty. But, obviously, the United States does not want to limit itself to anything.

Recall that Washington unilaterally withdrew from the agreement – the agreement finally ceased to operate on August 2, 2019. The Pentagon explained this with Russian 9M729 missiles for the Iskander operational-tactical complexes deployed in the Kaliningrad region. According to the American authorities, their official range – up to 500 kilometers – is not true. Allegedly, the missiles are capable of flying much further, which means that this is a direct violation of the INF Treaty. Moscow categorically rejected all accusations and even invited Western military attaches to look at the sample of ammunition with their own eyes. Representatives of most NATO countries ignored the presentation.

In Washington, they have not provided evidence and are referring to some classified intelligence data. But, if they really exist, very few have become familiar with them. Russia also accuses the United States of violating the treaty – and rightly so. According to Moscow, the Americans, under the pretext of deploying elements of a missile defense system in Poland and Romania, are assembling Mk-41 launchers, which include not only interceptors, but also cruise missiles. That is, this infrastructure is not defensive and is suitable for a first strike.

Such complexes are on all destroyers and cruisers of the US Navy and they are equipped with both Standard anti-aircraft missiles and Tomahawk cruise missiles with a range of up to 2,500 kilometers.

With such weapons at its disposal in Eastern Europe, the United States will be able to launch a massive strike against Russian military targets along its western borders. The Americans do not hide this: just two weeks after leaving the INF Treaty, they launched the Tomahawk from a ground launch, hitting the target at a distance of over 500 kilometers.

“The latest actions of the Americans are the first stages of a serious large information and psychological campaign,” says military expert Konstantin Sivkov. “They want to convince the population and politicians of Europe of the need to deploy medium-range nuclear missiles on their territory. In the United States, these missiles have already been developed.”

Conflict risk

The INF Treaty was signed on December 8, 1987. Both the United States and the USSR pledged not to produce, test or deploy ground-based ballistic and cruise missiles of medium (1,000 to 5,000 kilometers) and shorter (five hundred to 1,000 kilometers) ranges. Such weapons upset the delicate balance of the Cold War – warheads could reach targets in an extremely short time. Such systems near the enemy’s borders gave a great advantage, deprived or seriously weakened his potential for a retaliatory strike.

“Deployed complexes of this type, directed against each other, of course, increase uncertainty and, most importantly, in the event of an incident, reduce the time to somehow resolve the situation,” Ivan Timofeev, associate professor of the Department of Political Theory of MGIMO, told RIA Novosti earlier – It’s one thing when you have half an hour in reserve to warn the opposite side, it’s another thing if the flight time is five minutes. Unnecessary nervousness arises. Now there are practically no international legal barriers to deploying these systems. This means that the sides are early or they will start doing it later. “

The contract cracked at the seams at the beginning of the 2000s. In 2001, President George W. Bush announced that the national missile defense system would protect not only the United States, but also its allies. He did not rule out the placement of its elements in Europe. In June 2002, Washington officially withdrew from the 1972 agreement, which obliged the United States and the USSR to confine themselves to one area covered by missile defense. Even then, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was ready for a possible termination of the INF Treaty.

And in 2007, the commander of the Strategic Missile Forces, Colonel-General Nikolai Solovtsov, said that all the documentation on intermediate and shorter-range ballistic missiles was preserved, which means that their production can be resumed very quickly.