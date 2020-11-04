This week prices of 17 daily use items increased, SPI

F.P Report

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) has issued its weekly based inflation rate for the combined consumption group. The report stated that, weekly inflation for the week ended on October 31st, witnessed an increase of 1.38 percent as compared to the previous week

for the combined consumption group. According to the newest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS),

the SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 142.98 points against 141.04 points registered in the previous week. As per the corresponding week last year the SPI increased with 9.69% for the combined consumption group.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups. Pakistan Bureau of Statistics stated that,

the Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 1.91 percent increase and went up from 148.51points in last week to 151.34 points during the week under review.

In the meantime, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month also increased by 1.82 percent, 1.59, percent; 1.47 percent and 1.16 percent respectively. In total, an increase of prices was observed in 17 items, prices of 7 items decreased. Whereas, prices of 27 items remained constant. According to the official sources,

the items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included chicken, gur, wheat flour, moong pulse, rice (Irri-6/9) and gram pulse. In the same way, the prices of the commodities that remained constant during the week included bread, milk (fresh), curd, cooking oil, cooking ghee (tin), vegetable ghee, salt, chillies, tea, cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chapel, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, energy saver, petrol diesel, telephone call and toiled soap. The commodities increased in average prices includes, tomatoes, onions, sugar, match box, bananas, potatoes, washing soap, LPG Cylinder, eggs, beef, mustard oil, cooked beef, garlic, milk powdered, mash pulse, mutton and rice (Basmati broken)