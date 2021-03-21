Thorne of US-India Marriage

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that India’s planned purchase of an advanced Russian missile system could trigger U.S. sanctions. Secretary Austin was on a two-day visit to India to discuss important bilateral and regional matters. While responding to a query regarding India’s plan to acquire S-400 air defense missile system, Austin said, “We certainly urge all our allies and partners to move away from Russian equipment and really avoid any kind of acquisitions that would trigger sanctions on our behalf.” Austin said that the US is aware of the fact that they have expressed interest in acquiring the system, and Russia has not yet delivered the equipment to New Delhi, so there would be no reason for sanctions to be on the table. However, Austin assured that he would discuss the issue with his Indian counterpart, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), urged the Secretary Austin to make clear the Biden administration’s opposition to the S-400 deal during his interaction with Indian leadership.

Menedez said that “If India chooses to go forward with its purchase of the S-400, that act will clearly constitute a significant, and therefore sanctionable, transaction with the Russian defense sector under Section 231 of CAATSA.” After meeting both Secretary Austin and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the media in New Delhi and vowed to strengthen the bilateral relationship, military to military ties, and enhanced capacity building to address some of the non-traditional challenges.

Historically, India was a founding member of non-aligned movement during cold war and tactic fully took benefit from both sides without investing a penny in the either block. Congress led government of Manmohin Singh strongly opposed to singed Strategic agreement with the United States, because Congress government viewed it as threat to its non-aligned position, sovereignty, and independent decision-making ability. However, after assuming the office, Narendra Modi led PJB government rushed to finalize the three important military agreements with United States including Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA), Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) and Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA). Beside these foundation agreements. On other hand, India joined the US efforts to contain china under the platform of Quad Security Dialogues, a four countries alliance of India, US, Japan, and Australia.

India got significant military and financial benefits under this strategic partnership with the US. India is continuously increasing its weaponry stockpile with latest and sophisticated military hardware across the world. India was well-known about US, CAATSA law but Indian officials was in view that they would be able to get waiver from the US. With the changed environment Biden administration is not ready to give in Russia-India arms deal because several other countries are like to following this course in coming days. This is the first throne in India’s friendship with the United States in its early honeymoon period. However, it is quite apparent that India would not be able to exercise freedom and independence in its decisions at international level after marriage with the United States.

As per well informed Sources, India is trying to avert American pressure by getting one time wavier. Indian Embassy Washington DC is approaching influential Indian American lawmakers and businessmen to change the situation in its favor. Several think that Indian ancestral Vice President kamala Harris could prove to be a game changer in this situation. However, time will decide the fate of India.