Those claiming to hinder assembly are already in God’s noose: Pervaiz

F.P. Report

GUJRAT: Speaker of Punjab Assembly Chuadhry Pervaiz Elahi said, “those claiming to obstruct the procedure of assembly are already stuck under God’s noose.”

After casting his ballot for by-polls in Gujrat on Sunday, he vehemently told media men that the government will complete its term, adding that the new government is trying to deal with all issues and running its matters patiently.

The Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader stressed that the government is going nowhere and those claiming to shut down the government and assemblies are stumbling themselves.

The destruction of the country in past 10 years will take its due time for rehabilitation, he stated, ensuring that the government will resolve all matters in some time.

The polling for by-election on 35 constituencies of National and provincial assemblies is underway countrywide amid strict security.

The by-polls are being conducted on 11 National and 24 provincial assembly seats including 11 from Punjab Assembly, nine from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two each from Sindh and Balochistan. More than five million registered voters, around 2.3 million women and over 2.7 million men, are going to exercise their right to vote. Overseas Pakistanis will vote for the first time in the by-polls through iVoting.

The polling will continue until 5pm without any break. A total of 374 candidates are contesting the by-elections.

Over 7,400 polling stations have been set up for the by polls. Of these, 1727 have been categorized as highly sensitive.

