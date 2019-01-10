Those claiming we asked for NRO are liars, says Nawaz

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said those claiming that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders have asked for a deal regarding various cases are liars.

Nawaz said this while speaking with reporters at Kot Lakhpat prison, where he is jailed on corruption charges, in response to statements by government ministers at multiple occasions that opposition members facing corruption probe are trying to look for a deal to escape punishment.

The PML-N Quaid also termed the Punjab government incompetent and said the former Shehbaz Sharif-led government was capable in comparison.

Metro project in Punjab was completed in 11 months while there has been anything but progress on the KP metro project, he said.

Nawaz added that despite this and his hard work Shehbaz is being treated badly.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government and prime minister have said multiple times that they would not hand out “NRO” or a deal to those facing corruption or money laundering probe. Opposition, meanwhile, has categorically denied claims that they have approached PTI for a deal.