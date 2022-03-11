Thousands attend Friday prayers at two Holy mosques

Monitoring Desk
RIYADH: Thousands of people attended Friday prayers at Masjid-al-Haram and Masjid e Nabvi (SAW), following a decision from Saudi Arabia to lift all COVID restrictions.
According to details, thousands of people attended the Friday prayers at the Masjid al-Haram after authorities lifted restrictions regarding social distancing, COVID vaccination and other measures.
The Mataf, the open white area immediately around the Kaaba where tawaf takes place, remained full of people as special prayers were offered during the Friday prayers.
The authorities also allowed the visitors to witness Maqam e Ibrahim.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has scrapped the requirement to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to obtain Umrah Permits for local pilgrims aged 5 and above.
The only requirement would be not to be infected with COVID-19 or suspected close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Leave a Reply