Thousands attend funeral prayers of Abdul Shakoor

LAKKI MARWAT (NNI): Hundreds of thousands of people from all walks of life attended the Namaz-i-Janaza of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor at his ancestral village in Lakki Marwat on Sunday.

The burial took place at the minister’s native village Tajbi Khel in Lakki Marwat. The federal minister died in horrible accident in Islamabad on Saturday night. A case has been registered over the death of Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

The case was registered with the Secretariat police station on the complaint of Mufti Shakoor’s friend, Qudratullah. The first information report mentions the provisions of accidental murder, overspeeding, damage to the vehicle.

Mufti Shakoor died on the spot after being hit by a high-speed vehicle, the report states. According to the preliminary investigation, the vehicle which hit the minister’s car was being driven at a speed of 110 kms per house while Abdul Shakoor’s car was moving at a speed of 30kms per hour. The federal minister’s official vehicle was also completely destroyed in the accident, the FIR added.

Moreover, the traffic police has submitted its initial report on the accident to the Islamabad police chief. As per the report, the cause of the accident was overspeeding. The speed of the double cabin vehicle was high, and the chance to apply brakes was very low.

A preliminary report of the Motor Vehicle Examiner of both the vehicles has also been received. According to the Motor Vehicle Examiner, the speed of Mufti Shakoor’s car was 30kms per hour, while that of the Vigo that collided with it was 110 km/h. The speed limit at the site of the accident on Constitution Avenue is 60 km/h. Moreover, the report states that traffic signals were in-operational on the road at the time of the accident. There was no technical problem with the vehicle that hit the minister’s car, the Motor Vehicle Examiner reported.

The tyre and axle of Mufti Shakoor’s car got detached due to the accident, the report said.

A report has also been submitted regarding the airbags of the vehicles. The remains of both the vehicles involved in the accident have been moved to the Secretariat police station. In his application submitted to the police, JUI leader Qudratullah said that Maulana Shakoor came to his house for Iftar yesterday and left at 8pm. He said that he got the news of his death in an accident at 10pm. He requested the police to investigate Maulana Shakoor’s death, pleading that it was a sensitive matter. Police have arrested the driver of HiLux Revo which crashed into Maulana Shakoor’s vehicle and two other accused.

The Islamabad IG police and chief commissioner visited the place of accident. According to the post mortem report of Maulana Shakoor, he got severe head injury. Many of his bones were fractured and blood was oozing out from his mouth and nose. The report said that his death occurred due to head injury.