Thousands evacuated over WWII bombs in Göttingen, Central Germany

Unexploded World War II bombs have forced thousands out of their homes in Göttingen, central Germany. Officials suspended some of the anti-pandemic measures during the evacuation effort.

More than 8,000 people left their homes in Göttingen on Saturday, with police, firefighters and the German army all taking part in the large-scale evacuation effort.

The officials decided to clear the area after four suspicious objects were found at a construction site in the center of the city.

All four have now been confirmed to be unexploded WWII bombs. City authorities described them as 500-kilo (1,100 pound) bombs, at least one of which was made in the US.

“The fourth one is also unexploded ordinance,” local police said on Twitter.

All four bombs were set to be detonated under controlled conditions on Saturday evening, authorities said. The officials will then check the surrounding buildings for damage before allowing the residents back to their homes. This process is likely to be complete by Sunday morning.

Bomb disposal experts had set up protective barricades around the site, including stacked shipping containers filled with special water balloons to absorb the impact.

City officials also warned people on the edges of the restricted zone to go indoors and stay away from the windows ahead of the detonation. “Despite protective walls surrounding the site, bits of debris can fly far,” they said in their online ticker.

Where did everybody go?

Earlier on Saturday, police posted a picture from the scene, warning people to stay away from the danger zone.

“The bomb disposal service has to halt their work over every report that there are people in the restricted area,” they said.

Göttingen authorities previously called on the city residents to clear the area within 1,000 meters (1.094 yards) of the site.

“Please be prepared for a long day,” they said in a flyer. “Expect that you will not be able to return to your flat until the next morning.”

The officials called on the evacuees to stay with their family or at the hotels outside the affected zone. The military also set up evacuation centers.

What about the lockdown?

Although Germany is currently under an anti-pandemic lockdown, the authorities have announced that some of the isolation measures would be suspended. People are temporarily allowed to mingle with their close relatives even if the group includes members of two or more households.

The authorities said they were also taking extra precautions to avoid COVID-19 flareups. People who had tested positive, as well as those in close contact with them, were being housed in a separate location. Additionally, people arriving at evacuation centers would be checked for fever, and — if necessary — tested.

Mass evacuations because of unexploded WWII bombs are not uncommon in Germany, even many decades after the conflict’s end. Most of them are handled as a matter of routine. However, the Göttingen operation has reminded many of the deadly 2010 incident in the same city, when three members of a bomb disposal team were killed and six wounded during an attempt to disarm a WWII explosive device.

