Thousands fined for not implementing corona SOPs, CTO

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: City traffic police has imposed fines on thousands of people for not implementing standard operating procedures (SOPs) including wearing mask, keep social distancing and using sanitizer to protect themselves from corona virus.

A total of 8,846 people in provincial city have been fined in last one month during a drive carried out to ensure that ever body follows corona precautionary measures, said a news release issued by spokesman of city traffic police, Shahab Khan on Tuesday. The action has been taken against violators for not implementing precautionary measures on directives of Inspector General Police Sanaullah Abbasi and Chief Capital Police Abbas Ihsan.

He while quoting Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat as saying that officials and general public have been directed to ensure wearing safety masks and social distancing after prompt spread of third wave of corona virus.

In this regard, awareness drive in parts of provincial city has been initiated to educate people with regard to corona SOPs and force them to implement it, he further added. He stated that actions have also been taken in public transport stands and other areas of the city so that ensure use of safety masks.

Beside, free masks by traffic police officials have also been distributed among people at various sites, said spokesman of city traffic police Shahab Khan.