Thousands of domestic tourists visit Badakhshan in a week

BADAKHSHAN (Agencies): Thousands of domestic tourists visited the natural attractions of Badakhshan during past week.

Since the security maintained in Badakhshan, thousands of domestic tourists have traveled to visit its natural scenery in the past week said Sediq Lalzad, a local official at the department of information and culture of Badakhshan province.

The tourist places of Badakhshan are magnificence that could attract domestic and foreign tourists to the provcine, he added.