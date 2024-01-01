Thousands of environmentalists demonstrate against lithium extraction project in Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) : Thousands of environmentalists protested a lithium mining project Friday in the city of Loznica in western Serbia.

The protest was organized by the Alliance of Environmental Organizations of Serbia (SEOS) against the Jadar lithium extraction project by the Anglo-Australian multinational mining company, Rio Tinto.

SEOS claimed that the project is harmful to the health of residents and the environment. The group was supported by several opposition parties and movements.

Demonstrators held banners that read: “Right to a healthy environment” and “Against Rio Tinto.”

A group of young people from Novi Sad and the Serbian capital of Belgrade arrived after three days of marching from the capital to join the protest.

President Aleksandar Vucic said June 24 that he wanted Serbians to decide on the extraction of lithium mines and that it was not a decision to be made immediately.

Serbians have been holding demonstrations at regular intervals for years to protest the project.

Rio Tinto discovered lithium mineral reserves in Loznica in 2004.