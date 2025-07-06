Thousands turn out to mark Dalai Lama’s 90 birthday

Thousands of Tibetan Buddhists streamed into India’s Himalayan town of Dharamshala on Sunday to celebrate the 90th birthday of the Dalai Lama.

Ferocious monsoon rains did not dampen the spirits as the Tibetan spiritual leader appeared in traditional robes and a flowing yellow wrap, smiling and walking with the aid of two monks.

The hilltop temples echoed with chants, while dance troupes performed with clanging cymbals and bagpipes.

Indian ministers, long-time followers including Hollywood actor Richard Gere and thousands of devotees gathered to honour the exiled leader, revered as an advocate for peace.

Gere took to the podium at the celebrations with a smile on his face to declare what a “joyous, joyous day” it was “to celebrate this extraordinary life.” He then embraced the Dalai Lama, who he said “totally embodies selflessness”, and kissed his hand.

Sunday’s festivities mark the culmination of a week of long-life prayers that began on Monday, aligned with his birthday on the Tibetan lunar calendar.

At a ceremony on Saturday, the Dalai Lama assured followers of his “great physical condition” and said he would live for another 40 years – to 130 – two decades beyond his previous prediction.

Though he said he typically avoided birthday celebrations, the Dalai Lama thanked followers for using the occasion to reflect on peace of mind and compassion. He referred to himself as a “simple Buddhist monk” and said he had no regrets as he looked back on his life at 90.

“While it is important to work for material development, it is vital to focus on achieving peace of mind through cultivating a good heart and by being compassionate, not just toward near and dear ones, but toward everyone,” he said in his birthday message.

This week, the Dalai Lama confirmed plans for a successor, putting to rest long-standing speculation over whether the 600-year-old institution would end with him.

According to Tibetan Buddhist tradition, the Dalai Lama is reincarnated after death – a process deeply rooted in spiritual customs, not political authority.

Living in exile since fleeing Chinese rule in 1959, the Dalai Lama has previously said his reincarnation will take place in the “free world”, meaning outside of China.

But Beijing, which considers him a separatist, swiftly rejected his authority to determine a successor.

Chinese officials insist that any succession must follow Chinese laws, religious rituals and historical conventions – and ultimately be approved by the government in Beijing.

The announcement has reignited fears among Tibetans in exile that China will attempt to name a successor to tighten control over Tibet, the region it occupied in 1950 and has ruled ever since.

The Dalai Lama has long guided the Tibetan diaspora in their struggle for autonomy and resistance to Chinese domination.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes on Sunday, calling him an “enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline”.

Former US President Barack Obama also sent greetings, calling him “the youngest 90-year-old I know” and thanking him for his friendship.

courtesy : bbc