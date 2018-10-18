Three Afghan leaders killed, American commander unhurt

KANDAHAR: (AIP): At least three Americans were injured while Kandahar police chief General Abdul Raziq and National Directorate of Security (NDS) chief General Abdul Momin Hussain Khel were killed in the attack in Kandahar Governor’s House on Thursday (October 18).

According to AIP correspondent, a meeting of foreign and Afghan officials was in progress in the governor’s house. Commander of Resolute Support in Afghanistan General Austin Scott Miller was also attending the gathering when the gunshots were heard, he said.

When contacted, Col. Knut Peters, a Resolute Support spokesman said:

“There was a situation at the Kandahar palace today. Initial reports indicate this was an Afghan-on-Afghan incident.”

“General Miller is uninjured. We are being told the area is secure,” he said. “We don’t have any more details at this time. When we have more information we will contact you,” he added.

Another Resolute Support spokesperson Col. Knut Peters said:

“We can now confirm three Americans were wounded – one service member, one civilian and one contractor.”

The attacker was killed in the shootout, spokesman for U.S. forces in Afghanistan Col Dave Butler said.

Reliable sources said Kandahar police chief General Abdul Raziq, NDS chief General Abdul Momin Hussain Khel and cameraman of National Radio Television Salim Jan were killed in the incident.

Kandahar Governor General Zalmai Weesa, security in-charge Rahmatullah Atrafi and governor’s spokesman Aziz Ahmad Aziz were injured in the incident, the sources added.

It was learnt that a soldier carried out the attack. The attacker was gunned down in the retaliation. Similarly, it is believed that the UNAMA officials and commander of 205 Atal military corps also attended the gathering which was attacked.

Meanwhile, Taliban claimed responsibility for the incident and their spokesman Qari Muhammad Yousaf Ahmadi said that General Raziq was the target of the attack. General Raziq and other Afghan and foreign officials were killed and multiple more injured in the shootout, he claimed.

Sources close to Taliban released the picture of the attack.

They, however, did not provide information about his identity. The attacker seems to be a young man wearing border police uniform.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Wolesi Jirga polls would be held in Afghanistan only after two days.

