Three Asian teams to qualify automatically in 2023 WC

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): International Hockey Federation (FIH) has decided to include more Asian teams in the upcoming men’s 2023 Hockey World Cup in India.

Chief Executive Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) Tayyab Ikram has appreciated FIH’s decision to acknowledge the usefulness of Asian hockey.

“We have brought the Asian teams very close to feature directly in the World Cup. The number of teams has been decided after consultation and consent of all stakeholders,” he said.

“For the first time in history, three Asia Cup teams will qualify directly for the World Cup and now Pakistan has a golden chance to make a confirm spot in the competition,” he added.

Tayyab thinks that Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) needs to make the right decisions as the four-time World Cup trophy holder is capable of taking advantage of this opportunity.

It must be noted that according to the new quotas, four sides from Europe whereas three sides from Asia will feature in the tournament, while one team each from Africa and the Americas. The competition is scheduled to take place from January 13th to 29th, 2023 in Rourkela and Bhubaneswar.