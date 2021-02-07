Three blasts hit Kabul, 2 bodies found in Deh Sabz

KABUL (Agencies): Blasts wounded five in separate incidents in Kabul city and two bodies were found in Deh Sabz district in Kabul province on Sunday, according to security sources and Kabul police.

In the first incident, a magnetic IED exploded on the vehicle of Abdullah Asifi, the head of the TAPI project at the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum in Macrorayan-e-Char area in Kabul’s PD9, wounding Asifi’s driver and a civilian, a source said.

Asifi was not hurt in the blast, the source added.

Kabul police confirmed the blast and two wounded but did not provide further details.

The second incident occurred in the Arzan Qimat area in Kabul on Sunday morning after an IED bomb blast targeted a car, police said, adding that the explosion caused no casualties.

The third explosion happened in the Bagh-e-Dawood area in the Paghman district of Kabul after a magnetic mine exploded on an army vehicle, wounding three soldiers, Kabul police said.

No group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the blasts. This comes as two bodies have been found dead in Deh Sabz district of Kabul, police confirmed, adding that “the incident is under investigation and details will be shared soon.”