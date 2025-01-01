Three blasts in Quetta, cop martyred, seven injured

F.P. Report

QUETTA: One police man was martyred and seven others got injured during blasts at three different locations in Quetta.

Three powerful explosions took place at different places in Quetta, one of which took place near an ATF vehicle on Karani Road in Shalkot police station area, resulting in seven personnel being injured, one of whom died.

The injured were shifted to BMC Hospital for medical treatment. According to the police, the explosive material was planted on the roadside.

According to the police, the martyred officer was identified as Sepoy Dilbar Khan.

The second incident took place on Qambrani Road, where unknown persons attacked a mobile phone shop with a hand grenade. According to police sources, no casualties or property damage were reported in the attack.

The third explosion was heard in the Killi Shabu area of Airport Road, however, police and law enforcement agencies are still determining its nature and the extent of the damage.

Police and rescue teams have reached the scene and further investigations were underway.

Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has condemned terror attacks in Quetta. He expressed condolences with the victim family and the injured.