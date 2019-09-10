F.P. Report

JAMSHORO: At least three bogies of Bolan Mail derailed on Tuesday morning near Bobak railway station.

According to Railway sources said that the passenger train was travelling to Quetta after departing Karachi which derails near Bobak railway station today. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Railway officials told local news channel that repair work is continued at the track and the train will depart to its destination after three hours.

Earlier on August 30, at least ten passengers had received minor injuries when the engine and four bogies of the Rehman Baba Express derailed in Toba Tek Singh.