Three buses of freed Palestinians arrive in Gaza’s Khan Younis

GAZA (AFP): Three buses carrying Palestinian prisoners released by Israel as part of a ceasefire deal arrived in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis on Saturday, an AFP correspondent reported.

The prisoners, many wearing gray prison uniforms, were greeted by hundreds of Gazans who gathered around the buses as they approached the city’s European Hospital.

The prisoners were to undergo medical checks at the hospital before heading to their homes.

“In blood and spirit, we shall redeem you, prisoner!” chanted some in the crowd as the men left the buses one by one.

Some prisoners stuck their heads out of the windows of the vehicles as they tried to spot relatives or talk to people they knew in the crowd.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club in Ramallah, 150 of the 183 detainees released on Saturday as part of the truce between Israel and Hamas were to be transferred to Gaza.

“This is a new day of victory for our people. Today, a new group of our heroes is being released, seeing freedom despite the occupation’s will,” a Hamas official who did not wish to be identified told AFP.

“Among those who arrived in Khan Younis were 111 detainees arrested by Israel after October 7, 2023, but they have no connection to the Al-Aqsa Flood,” the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, he said.

The prisoners were released in exchange for three Israeli hostages freed earlier on Saturday by Hamas, including two who were handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis.

The buses brought the prisoners to the Palestinian territory through the Kerem Shalom crossing.