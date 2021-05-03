Three children drowned in a pond in Sohbatpur

A.Q.Jakhrani

JACOBABAD: According to details, three children drowned in a pond in Gul Town in Sohbatpur area of Balochistan on Monday. They were shifted to Civil Hospital Sohbatpur in a state of unconsciousness.

11-year-old Amir Sheikh died undergoing treatment at the hospital, while the other two children are undergoing treatment. The child Amir sheikh who drowned is said to be a resident of Jacobabad, who went to visit his relatives. As soon as the news of the child’s death was received, a commotion broke out in his house.