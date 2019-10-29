Three children injured in Kurram bomb explosion

F.P. Report

PARACHINAR: As many as three children were injuries in a bomb explosion in central Kurram on Tuesday.

Police officials told media that the explosion took place in Jamal Mela area of the central Kurram (subdivision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district) where three children aged between 5 – 6 were wounded, said the police officials, adding that the affected children were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Sadda.

The wounded children were identified as Abu Bakr, Mushahid and Asif.

Heavy contingents of security forces cordoned off whole area and commenced the investigation into the incident.