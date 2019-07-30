Three children killed in Kandahar roadside bomb blast

KANDAHAR (TOLO News): At least three children were killed in a roadside bomb blast in southern Kandahar Province on Tuesday morning , local security officials.

Bomb was detonated when a suspect was planting it in a roadside in a marketplace Spin Boldak district, which shares border with Pakistan.

Kandahar police said in a statement that 23 others, including six children, were wounded in the blast.

Local health officials told TOLOnews that some of the children are in critical condition.

So far, no group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.