Three children of a family drown in River Ravi in Shakargarh

F.P. Report

Three children of a family drowned in the River Ravi in the Jalala area of Shakargarh on Sunday.

The family of Mian Amir, a resident of Khanna village in Shakargarh Tehsil, went to the river bank to enjoy their Eid holidays. As family members got busy in cooking, their children started bathing in the river and went deep into the river.

They drowned while bathing and then local rescuers retrieved their bodies from the water. The deceased children were identified as Farooq Amir (12), Rafia Sajid (10) and Anaya Sajid (9).

Their bodies were later taken to the Shakargarh Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital to fulfill medicolegal formalities.