Three dead in Faisalabad road accident

F.P. Report

FAISALABAD: As many as three people were killed and one injured when a speeding truck hit a motorcycle at Jhang road, Faisalabad, on Tuesday.

According to reports, a speeding truck hit four youth, riding motorcyclist at the Jhang road, resulting in death of three on the spot and severe injuries to one.

“The bodies and injured were moved to hospital for medico-legal”, the local police said.

Meanwhile, the truck driver managed to flee away from the scene after the incident. The police have started investigation into the mishap after seizing the truck.