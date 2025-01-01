Three dead in two Shikarpur accidents

F.P. Report

As many as three people, including a child, died and two received critical injuries during two accidents in Shikarpur.

Rescue 1122 sources said that the first accident occurred in the Pir Khyber area on National Highway when a speedy car hit a tree.

A child Aryan Kakiyapoto who was only six months old, died on the spot and the two people including one lady became seriously injured. The Rescue 1122 team shifted the dead and injured persons to hospital.

In another accident, one pedestrian was dead and another became seriously injured when a speedy motorcycle hit him badly from the back side.

The incident took place at Sakhijee Stop located in tehsil Lakhi Ghulam Shah. Dr Nadir Mangi 51 was killed and another person received critical wounds.

Two persons were also injured in different accidents. The injured persons were later identified as Amir Ali and Farzana.

Rescue 1122 sources said that the accidents occurred due to over-speeding.