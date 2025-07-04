Three die in Karachi building collapse, several trapped under rubble

F.P. Report

KARACHI : A five-storey residential building collapsed in the Lyari area of the mega polis on Friday, leaving several people trapped under the rubble.

According to rescue officials, five injured people have been pulled out from the debris so far. Several others are still believed to be trapped beneath the wreckage, they added.

Rescuers are actively engaged in relief operations.

Rescue agencies, police, and Rangers arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and using heavy machinery to remove the debris in search of people stuck there.

Local residents are also assisting in rescue operations.

Eyewitnesses said that multiple families were living in the building, which was in a dilapidated condition.

Authorities have cordoned off the area and have urged citizens not to obstruct the ongoing rescue operations.