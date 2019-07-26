Three died in CNG cylinder explosion in Charsadda

F.P. Report

CHARSADDA: Three people were killed and three were injured on Friday when a cylinder exploded at a CNG station while refueling a parked car in Charsadda.

The incident took place in Sardaryab area when a CNG cylinder of a car was exploded and resulted in the death of three women, including two women and a girl, while two women and the driver of the car were injured.

The deceased and the injured were shifted to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) Charsadda. Investigators said the incident occurred due to a faulty and substandard quality cylinder.