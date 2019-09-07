Three electrocuted to death during Muharram procession in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: At least three persons died and three others were critically injured on Saturday when during a Muharram procession in Bhittaibad an ‘alam’ hit an overhead electric wire.

Area residents and participants of the procession said that the alam hit the electric wire, killing three persons on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Ali, 35, Haji Khaskheli, 13, and Sono Shahzeb, 18.

Sameer Mir Hasan, 14, Afzal Agha, 22 and Mohsin Shah, 19, were injured in the accident.

The victims were residents of Bhitaiabad and Dhani Bux Goth.

The bodies and the injured were immediately shifted to a private hospital located in Gulistan-e-Johar. Police said that injured were in critical condition.

The organisers of the procession said that the alam made of the iron hit the electric wire as it was moving from Asgharia Imambargah situated in Bhitaiabad.

The organisers and the area residents alleged that the incident occurred due to the negligence of the K-Electric (KE), saying naked electric wires have not been replaced with covered cables. They also claimed that rescue efforts were carried out by the participants of the procession themselves.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the power company said that the alam was struck with an electric wire, saying all electric wires were fixed according to the law. The spokesperson said that the team of the KE was present in the area and was in coordination with the organisers.

He also appealed to the citizens to take precautionary measures during Muharram processions.