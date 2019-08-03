Three FC personnel injured in Pishin explosion

F.P. Report

PISHIN: At least three personnel of Frontier Corps (FC) were injured in a explosion near its patrol vehicle in Pishin district of Balochistan province on Friday.

According to reports, an FC vehicle was on a routine patrol in Malizai area of Pishin when the blast occurred, injuring three FC personnel. The vehicle was also damaged in the blast.

Security forces personnel reached the spot and cordoned off the area and started search for the culprits behind the blast. The injured FC officials were shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Quetta.

According to Lavies sources, the explosive material was planted on a motorcycle. Further investigation is going on.