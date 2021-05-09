Three FC soldiers martyred

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Three FC soldiers have embraced shahadat while five injured in the line of duty during two separate terrorist activities in Quetta and Turbat.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, terrorists targeted FC troops deployed on security duties in Quetta and during exchange of fire, three FC soldiers embraced shahadat while one got injured.

In another terrorist activity in Sherbandi, Turbat terrorists targeted soldiers patrolling along Pak- Iran Border where four FC soldiers got injured.

Those who got martyred include; Lance Naik Syed Hussian Shah, Sepoy Faisal Mehmood and Sepoy Nauman ur Rehman.